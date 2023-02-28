1
Watch out for us - Angola coach tells Ghanaians ahead of Black Stars clash

Angola Coach, Pedro Goncalves Angola coach, Pedro Goncalves

Tue, 28 Feb 2023

Angola coach, Pedro Goncalves has told Ghanaians and the football world to watch out for them in their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Black Stars.

The Black Stars will host Angola on March 23, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the first leg before playing as guests to Angola on March 27, 22023.

Speaking ahead of the game which comes off in three weeks, Pedro Goncalves sent a strong warning to the Black Stars as he stated that they will match Ghana boot-for-bot and win the game.

“We are going to face a powerful team in Africa but in our mind, we want to grow, play and challenge ourselves with the big teams."

“This is our mind as we face the Black Stars. Watch out for us, believe that we will face one-on-one and beat the Black Stars,” Pedro Goncalves told Ghanasportspage.com.

Despite the Black Stars' group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing bottom in their group, Pedro Goncalves said Ghana represented Africa well in the Mundial.

Meanwhile, both Ghana and Angola have been able to accumulate four points after playing two games each in Group E.

JE/DA

