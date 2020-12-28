Watch photo's of Thomas Partey as he makes a return from injury

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has recovered well enough to train with the rest of his Arsenal teammates.

Thomas Partey suffered a thigh injury during the North London Derby clash with Tottenham Hotspurs shortly after making a recovery.



He was rehabilitating since then but has now recovered well enough to join the rest of the team to train.



However, he is expected to play for Arsenal in January 2021 as the Gunners continue to fight for a better place on the 2020/2021 English Premier League table.



