Watch players of Medeama in 'high spirit' ahead of league decider against Tamale City

Players of Medeama SC

Players and some members of the technical team of Tarkwa-based Medeama SC were spotted in a video dancing and having fun in training ahead of their final showdown with Tamale City.

The league leaders will host Tamale City at the Akoon Park on Saturday, June 11 in the last game of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



The Yellow and Mauve lads could win their first league title should they cruise past the visitors, having amassed 57 points from 33 games.



Second-placed Bechem United who are also favorites for the title have garnered 54 points, three behind Medeama and will need a win against Aduana Stars on the same day should the latter fall to Tamale City.



That notwithstanding, a draw for Medeama will see the Tarkwa-based crowned winners of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League for the first time in 21 years.



In the battle for relegation, two more clubs will join already relegated Kotoko Royals with Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, Tamale City, Legon Cities, Great Olympics, King Faisal and Karela United are all candidates for relegation.