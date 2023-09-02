Watch report of Kudus' brief debut as West Ham beat Luton away

Mohammed Kudus, the newly signed talent from Ajax, made his debut for West Ham in their recent 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town.

Kudus came on as a substitute in the 91st minute, although the game was virtually decided by then. While he didn't have much time to leave a lasting impression, West Ham fans can expect to see more of him after the international break.



Kudus has committed to a five-year contract with West Ham, concluding his successful three-year stint at Ajax, where he scored 27 goals and secured two league titles.



His impressive performance in training earned him a spot in the matchday squad, and he was introduced to the club's supporters at Kenilworth Road.



Now, Kudus will shift his focus to international football, as he is set to join the Ghanaian national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.





Kudus fans unhappy with West Ham United after he got 5 minute debut



The manner in which Kudus was introduced into the match triggered mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at his late cameo.



Kudus, who was signed by West Ham for a reported fee of £38 million, was brought off the bench in the 91st minute to play the final five minutes of the match, including additional time.



The official West Ham United Twitter page made the announcement of Kudus' inclusion in the match, sharing a picture of the Ghanaian midfielder during his brief time on the pitch.



This announcement generated a wave of comments from Kudus' fans, many of whom expressed frustration at the limited playing time he received, despite West Ham securing a 2-1 victory.

Some of the comments from disappointed fans included:



"I really sat to watch a West Ham match only to see my boy come on in the 90th minute. Gosh."



"Mo ye Mmoaa paaa @WestHam. What was he going to do in 5 minutes? We wanted to see him score on his debut, and now you've spoiled everything."



"I sat and watched 'Luton vs. West Ham' just to see the starboy play, and he only gets 5 minutes?"



"Nonsense! Why would you bring a player of Kudus' caliber on to play for just 5 minutes?"

"On a normal day, we don't watch your matches in Ghana, but we tuned in today because of our Star Man @KudusMohammed GH. A player of his caliber deserves more than 5 minutes."



"I only watched your game because of Kudus. I waited for 90 minutes before Kudus was introduced. It doesn't make sense. He should have stayed on the bench instead. He never has a bad day."



