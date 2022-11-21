2
Watch scenes from Black Stars' official photoshoot session for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars Shoot FiETVArWQAAYVcj.jfif Black Stars players

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana held their photoshoot session for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at their hotel on Sunday, November 21st 2022.

It was a fun session for the Black Stars players as they posed in front of the camera to take their official photos which would be used for the tournament.

The players also took a video shoot session for their goal celebrations which would be used anytime they score a goal at the tournament.

Pictures from the session which have flooded the internet have got people talking about how the team look united and are enjoying their stay in camp.

The Black Stars of Ghana will open their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday against Portugal.

The team has been preparing earnestly for the match with coach Otto Addo expected to name a strong side for the tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
