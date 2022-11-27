Watch shocking scenes as fan attacks goalkeeper with corner flag during derby game in Turkey

During a derby clash between rivals Goztepe and Altay, a supporter jumped the fences and proceeded to strike one of the players with a corner flag.

Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc was the man to be attacked, with several strikes rained down on him before he crumpled to the turf.



The game in question, which saw Izmir foes go head-to-head, had already been halted after firecrackers were set off in the stands and two ambulances had to enter the field of play in order to help injured supporters.



The game in question was taking place at the Gursel Aksel Stadium and had seen less than 20 minutes of play before problems in the crowd first surfaced.

After seeing Ozan attacked, the match officials brought the game to a close and returned all of the players on show to the dressing rooms.



Watch the video below



