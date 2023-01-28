0
Menu
Sports

Watch skills, goals of Asante Kotoko's Brazilian signing Matheus De Souza

Video Archive
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have acquired Brazilian striker, Matheus Medieros De Souza to augment their squad for the remainder of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Souza could extend his six-months deal to a year depending on his performance.

The 26-year-old is left-footed. He has quick feet, brilliant technique, and good movement to torment defenders.

Matheus Medieros De Souza can play as a centre-forward or on the right wing due to his pace and dazzling skills.

His composure and decision-making are other attributes that make him a good forward.

Matheus Souza is now the third Brazilian to play for Asante Kotoko after Fabio Gama and Michael Vinicius.

He scored two goals in eleven matches during his time with South Korean third-tier outfit Paju Citizen FC.

Watch highlights of Matheus Souza via the video below



EE/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: