Watch supporters of Kenpong Football Academy in hot jama session

Video Archive
Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite their relatively short span in existence, Kenpong Football Academy are making giant strides in Ghana football.

Since their introduction, Kenpong Football Academy have contributed to the success of Ghana’s youth teams with the latest one being the UEFA Under-16 mini-tournament which was played in Serbia.

In that team was highly-rated Kenpong Football Academy prodigy Bossman Debrah who excelled at the tournament with a couple of goals and assists.

Administratively, Kenpong Football Academy remains one of the most well-run clubs in the country with incredible and effective structures at their base in Winneba.

Powered by the benevolence of the resourceful, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) the football club boasts of some the best logistics and football equipment in the country.

Another feature of the club that set them apart from their competitors is their vibrant and branded supporters wing.

Kenpong Football Academy has a recognized supporters group that consistently shows up at match venues to cheer on the players.

Watch a video of the supporters in their element below

