Watch the amazing dancing skills of Abdul Samed at Black Stars initiation

RC Lens midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis, has shown his Black Stars teammates that he is an excellent dancer aside being an intelligent player.

Salis Abdul Samed who is one of the new faces in the Black Stars camp was taken through the initiation process which has been a tradition of the team in the last couple of years.



In every national team, it is a ritual for new players to perform some form of dance, singing or acting as a means of their initiation into the team.



Salis jumped on Shatta Wale's DancehallKing song and he wowed everybody at the auditorium they wanted more of his moves to the point that they prevented him from leaving the floor.

He made his debut in Ghana's 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.



Watch Salis Samed's dance moves in the video below:



