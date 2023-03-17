1
Menu
Sports

Watch the arrival of Michael Essien's wife at Christan Atsu's funeral

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Puni Essien, the wife of former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has arrived for the ongoing funeral rites of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Puni, on behalf of Essien, will read a tribute to the former teammate of her husband at the funeral.

The former Ghana star who is currently a coach for Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark could not attend the funeral, hence, his wife will represent him.

Similarly to Essien's wife,  representatives of some current and former Black Stars players who were unable to attend the funeral are expected to join the deceased's family to observe the final rites of their beloved.

Whereas others who will be available will attend and pay their late respect to their teammate or colleague footballer.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials are all expected to grace the burial.

Watch the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Related Articles: