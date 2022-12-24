0
Watch the arrival of Mohammed Kudus at the unveiling of his mural in Nima

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Mohammed Kudus mural in Nima called "Possible" was officially unveiled by the Ajax player on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The colourful mural painting was painted by renowned artist Moh Awudu after Mohammed Kudus' Man of the Match performance in Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The mural created on a wide wall in the Nima community is the brainchild of Accra-based artist Moh Awudu, who finds the 22-year-old Ghanaian striker an inspiration and a figure who challenges the bad press the Nima community has.

Kudus Mohammed, despite the Black Stars' early elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, won many Ghanaians' hearts after delivering top performances in the games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Because Kudus was in Qatar at the time the mural was painted, a special ceremony was organized for him to come and see it firsthand despite seeing pictures of it in the media.

1978 African Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo was invited as the "god father of football" in the community to grace the occasion.

Watch Mohammed Kudus' arrival at the event in the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
