0
Menu
Sports

Watch the arrival of Sammy Kuffour, Olele, Muntari, John Paintsil, others at Atsu's funeral

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars players are beginning to arrive for the final funeral rite of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Samuel Osei Kuffour, John Mensah, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, Prince Tagoe, and a few other former Black Stars players have all arrived for the burial.

None of the arrivals have their names on the list of people who will read a tribute at the funeral.

More of them are expected to attend the burial service while those who will not be available will have their representative around to bid their final goodbyes to the deceased colleague footballer on their behalf.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials are all expected to grace the burial.

Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Watch Akosua Puni Essien's arrival via the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Related Articles: