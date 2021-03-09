Watch the best free-kicks scored at the just ended AFCON U-20 Cup of Nations

Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah

The free-kick experts were at their best in the just ended Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

Ghana's Precious Boah ended the competition as the top scorer in the free-kick category with two goals.



His first goal against Tanzania in the Black Satellites group opener which his side won 4-0.



The Dreams FC forward scored his second against the Gambia in the semifinal to power the Black Satellites to the final.



Other scorers in the category are as follows:



Oumar Mbareck- Mozambique



Joffrey Bazie- Central Africa Republic

Novatus Dismas- Tanzania



Etienne Eto'o- Cameroon



Gianluca Lorenzoni- Mozambique



Lamarane Jallow- Gambia



Watch the goals below:



