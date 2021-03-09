0
Watch the best free-kicks scored at the just ended AFCON U-20 Cup of Nations

The free-kick experts were at their best in the just ended Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

Ghana's Precious Boah ended the competition as the top scorer in the free-kick category with two goals.

His first goal against Tanzania in the Black Satellites group opener which his side won 4-0.

The Dreams FC forward scored his second against the Gambia in the semifinal to power the Black Satellites to the final.

Other scorers in the category are as follows:

Oumar Mbareck- Mozambique

Joffrey Bazie- Central Africa Republic

Novatus Dismas- Tanzania

Etienne Eto'o- Cameroon

Gianluca Lorenzoni- Mozambique

Lamarane Jallow- Gambia

Watch the goals below: