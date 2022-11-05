11
Menu
Sports

Watch the best of Abedi Pele as he celebrates his 58th birthday

Video Archive
Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, commonly known as 'the maestro', has had another year added to his age, turning 58 years today.

Abedi is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time as he chalked many successes in his career, exhibiting a unique talent of his generation.

In his international career, he scored 19 goals and left a lasting impression on Ghanaians.

He was a member of Ghana's AFCON squad in 1982. The former Olympique Marseille man also led Ghana to a second-place finish in the 1992 AFCON, where they were defeated on penalties by Ivory Coast.

By 1993, he had won back-to-back-to-back African Player of the Year awards, the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 twice, and the BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Watch the best of Abedi Pele during his playing days via the video below

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below







EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond