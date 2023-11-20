Watch the controversial penalty awarded Asante Kotoko in win over Medeama

Asante Kotoko's George Mfegue fouled in the box

Asante Kotoko narrowly beat Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023, following Sherif Mohammed's penalty goal in the second half.

The penalty call has been topical as some believe it was too soft and thus the referee should have overlooked it.



Kotoko winger George Mfegue and Medeama's Kamaldeen were in a tussle for a long ball from the ball. Mfegue beat Kamaldeen to the ball and in an effort to prevent Mfegue from having full control, Kamaldeen had his hand out, trying to block the forward. Mfegue went down as a result and won the penalty.



Sherif Mohammed stepped up and scored but it appears he touched the ball twice, which should have been an indirect freekick to Medeama.



However, the referee, who was close to the action, awarded the goal, indicating that the player did not touch the ball twice.



The win ended Asante Kotoko's six-game winless run as they moved out of the relegation zone to 12th on the table.



Watch the penalty incident below

Honest opinions !

Penalty or No penalty ?



Kotoko ???? Medeama pic.twitter.com/G9zMMJ5dTw — Mr Jeffery Asare (APOSTLE) (@MrJefferyAsare) November 20, 2023

EE/OGB