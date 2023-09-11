Watch the dance moves of Black Stars new-boy Jonathan Sowah during initiation

Jonathan Sowah showing off his dancing moves

Black Stars' new boy Jonathan Sowah was as part of his initiation into the Black Stars asked to entertain his ‘senior’ colleagues with some dance moves.

In a video cited by GhanaWeb, the formerDanbort FC forward amazed all his teammates with his dance moves, displaying some “Asorkpo” moves as his mates cheered him up.



Sowah, who plies his trade with reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC has been outstanding for the yellow and mauves and earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars in August.



The former beach soccer player made Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the crucial 2023 African Cup of Nations qualification match against the Central African Republic.



Sowah’s arrival at Medeama during the second half of the previous season was met with instant success, as he contributed with 12 goals, aiding the club in clinching their first Ghana Premier League title in June.



Notably, he was the lone goal scorer when Medeama defeated Nigeria’s Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium, securing their advancement to the next stage of the CAF Champions League qualifiers in August.



Though he did not feature in the game against the Central African Republic, Sowah is likely to enjoy some minutes on Tuesday, September 12 when Ghana faces off with Liberia in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Rate Jonathan Sowah’s dancing skills over 10 ???? … Junior Baby Jet got moves ????#Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/YdJpkvYsQB — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) September 11, 2023

