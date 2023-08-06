Watch the dazzling performance of Ghanaian Ethan Danso in Canada League 1

A Canada-based Ghanaian forward Ethan Danso put up an impressive display for Woodbridge Strikers Soccer Club in their 1-0 defeat to Guelph United in the Ontario U-21 League1 on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Danso, 17, scored earlier in the game but had his goal disallowed after the center-man ruled it offside.



The Ghanaian-born Canadian in 2022 scored 15 goals in 15 games for the reserve side, having also won the Golden Boot award in the 2019 season where he bagged 22 goals in 22 games for his side.



With his exploits on the field of play and an eye for goal, Danso is eligible to play for Ghana, despite representing Canada at the U-12 level.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has over the years granted foreign-born Ghanaians, the platform to play for the national team.

Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE