0
Menu
Sports

Watch the deplorable state of Sekondi Gyandu Park which has become a habitat for wild animals

Gyandu Park 2023.png The current state of the Gyandu Park

Thu, 19 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Gyandu Park, situated in the Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana has now been turned into a hub for wild animals in the community.

The stadium holds 15,000 spectators but was last renovated in 2008, and served as a training pitch for teams in Group B during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The venue also serves as the home grounds for Ghana Women’s Premier League side Hasaacas Ladies and other clubs in the Municipality.

However, 15-years after its last renovation exercise, the Gyandu Park has been left in a devastating state with weeds all over and serves as a home for animals.

In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the one-time multi-purpose stadium has been left to rot despite calls from constituents to get it fixed and renovated into a standard stadium for sporting and other recreational purposes.

Watch the video below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: