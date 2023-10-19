Watch the deplorable state of Sekondi Gyandu Park which has become a habitat for wild animals

The Gyandu Park, situated in the Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana has now been turned into a hub for wild animals in the community.
The stadium holds 15,000 spectators but was last renovated in 2008, and served as a training pitch for teams in Group B during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The venue also serves as the home grounds for Ghana Women’s Premier League side Hasaacas Ladies and other clubs in the Municipality.
However, 15-years after its last renovation exercise, the Gyandu Park has been left in a devastating state with weeds all over and serves as a home for animals.
In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the one-time multi-purpose stadium has been left to rot despite calls from constituents to get it fixed and renovated into a standard stadium for sporting and other recreational purposes.
Watch the video below:
Current state of Sekondi Hasaacas FC Football pitch. pic.twitter.com/JM9xR4BdYF— Clinton Eleto (@ClintonEleto) October 18, 2023
