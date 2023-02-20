8
Menu
Sports

Watch the dressing room video of how Christian Atsu celebrated his last-ever goal

Video Archive
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu and his teammates were joyous in the dressing room after the Ghanaian scored a late freekick to secure Hatayspor a crucial 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on February 5, 2023.

The goal not only handed the team a win but moved the club from the relegation bottom and also meant under-fire manager Volkan Demirel would have some breath of fresh air.

The celebration began on the field as Atsu was carried by his teammates with Demirel joining the celebration.

They continued the celebrations in the dressing room where the players chanted Atsu's name while he danced to the chants.

Christian Atsu was due to fly to England on the night but cancelled the trip to enjoy the win.

Unfortunately, a high-magnitude earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey on February 6, 2023, which led to Atsu being trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week.

His body was discovered lifeless on February 18 and was added to the death toll of over 40,000 after the earthquake.

Watch the celebrations below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: