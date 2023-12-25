Watch the epic clash between Alexander Djiku and Icardi during Fenerbache-Galatasaray derby

Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku put up a scintillating performance to tame Galatasaray's marksman Mauro Icardi during the Kitalararasi derby on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The game is most prominent on the Turkish club football calendar, and Djiku delivered an outstanding performance.



Djiku had one of his best games in Fenerbache shirt and his head-to-head with Icardi has become topical the day after the match.



The Ghanaian ensured the Argentinan who is the top scorer in the league did not have a sniff at goal.



Djiku lasted 90 minutes, had 44 toches, made 4 interceptions, 4 headed clearances, 2 recoveries, and 8 clearances, won 3 out of 5 aerial duels, and won 2 ground duels out of 3. He was not dispossessed nor dribbled past in the game.

While Alexander Djiku ended the game with a 7.5 rating, Mauro Icardi had a 6.1 rating according to FotMob.



Watch Alexander Djiku's highlights below:







EE/NOQ