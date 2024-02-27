Watch the fight between Nigeria and Cameroon players over juju during Olympic Games qualifier

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 1-0

Drama unfolded in the Olympic Games qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, to be held in Paris, France, saw the Super Falcons of Nigeria winning 1-0.



However, the game was shrouded in controversy following an incident at the start of the second half.



Before the referee whistled for the commencement of the second half, some Cameroonian players attempted to force their way to the goalpost of the Nigerians to remove what they claimed to be juju planted in the net.



They accused the Nigerian goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, of planting juju in the net, preventing them from scoring.



Their attempt was fiercely resisted by the Nigerian players which led to a scuffle between the two sets of players.

The game, however, ended with Nigeria chalking a 1-0 victory, which gives them a slim advantage ahead of the second leg in Cameroon.



Reacting to the incident, Nigerian midfielder Deborah Abiodun said that it was an attempt by the Cameroonian players to distract them, but their plan failed as the Nigerians kept their focus.



“We kinda saw it as a point of distraction in the game and we were able to keep our focus high, regardless of whatever they believed in. We believe in God, and in God, we stand and put our trust. With God, all things are possible. So, we don’t care about the voodoo,” she said.



