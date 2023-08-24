Watch the heartbreaking story of ex-Ghana goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana who sleeps in wooden-kiosk

Ghana women's goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana

Former Ghana women's national team goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana, has found herself in a heart-wrenching situation as she currently resides in a makeshift wooden kiosk at Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

Memunatu Sulemana was part of Ghana women's football golden generation who excelled on the African continent and also played at World Cup tournaments.



She was part of Ghana’s first team to play at the FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States in 1999 before going on to play at the 2003 and 2007 tournaments in the United States and China respectively.



The ex-Ghana goalkeeper who was at one point the captain of the Black Queens played with some of the best players like Adjoa Bayor, Alerta Sackey and Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo among a host of many others.



Sulemana played for Post Ladies in Ghana and also went on to play for Pelican Stars in Nigeria's Women's Premier League at club level.



Despite her impressive football career and achievements, Sulemana's circumstances have taken a drastic downturn.

The former goalkeeper now lives in a kiosk made partially from wood and an old advertising banner.



This makeshift structure offers little protection, particularly during the rainy season.



While some of her contemporaries have transitioned to various professions after retiring from football, 45-year-old Sulemana is grappling with severe poverty.



In an exclusive interview with Original TV, Sulemana opened up about her struggles in life.

Despite earning some money from her football career, Sulemana is currently wallowing in poverty as a significant portion of her fortune was used to cater for her grandmother, who battled diabetes and required medical attention.



Until her recent challenge, Memunatu Sulemana was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.



Author: Joseph Adamafio

