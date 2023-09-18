Watch the highlights as 3 players of Ghanaian connection help Brighton ‘destroy’ Manchester United

Lamptey got two assists in the game

Manchester United on Saturday, September 16, 2023 suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Three players of Ghanaian connection, Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey were instrumental in the victory that condemned United to their defeat of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



Danny Welbeck got Brighton ahead in the first half connecting to a sweet low-cross from Ivorian winger Simon Adingra who once was on the books of Right to Dream Academy.



However, it was Brighton second goal which came courtesy a timely sliding pass from Tariq Lamptey to Pascal Gross that caught the attention of football lovers.



Pascal Gross delivered a remarkable goal following a breathtaking build-up that spanned an astonishing one minute and thirty-four seconds.



The sequence began with goalkeeper Jason Steele and concluded with Ghana's Tariq Lamptey providing the final pass to Gross, who expertly curled it into the net.



The third Brighton goal came via another incredible work by Tariq Lamptey who sprinted from his left wing-back position to set up Portuguese forward, Joao Pedro

Tariq Lamptey was named Man of the Match after the game for his exceptional performance that led to two goals in the game.



