Watch the highlights as Ibrahim Tanko features in Bayern vs Dortmund Legends match

Ibrahim Tanko standing second from left

Former Black Stars striker, Ibrahim Tanko took part in Borussia Dortmund legends' game against Bayern Munich dubbed Wembley Legends rematch on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The match which was played 30 minutes in both halves was part of Bayern's outline for their Allianz FC Bayern Team Presentation event.



Tanko featured in the game that ended in a 2-1 win for Bayern as 45,000 fans inside the Allianz Arena were sent back to their nostalgic memories.



Bayern's squad for the match included were Tom Starke, Lukas Raeder, Maximilian Riedmüller, Hans-Jörg Butt, Dante, Daniel van Buyten, Mario Mandžukić, Roy Makaay, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Luiz Gustavo, Zé Roberto, Rafinha, Claudio Pizarro, Jérôme Boateng, Thomas Linke, Diego Contento, Vladimir Rankovic, Andreas Ottl, Klaus Augenthaler, Giovane Élber, Ivica Olić, and Paulo Sergio.



Whereas Borussia Dortmund had Roman Weidenfeller, Sven Bender, Mladen Petrić, Leonardo Dedê, Kevin Großkreutz, Oliver Kirch, Julian Schieber, David Odonkor, Felipe Santana, Marcel Schmelzer, Antonio da Silva, Ibrahim Tanko, Moritz Leitner and Jörg Heinrich turned out.

Claudio Pizzaro and Luis Gustavo were on the scoresheet for Bayern while Kevin Großkreutz got the consolation for Dortmund.



Watch the match below:







EE/KPE