Watch the ‘horrific’ tackle on Antoine Semenyo by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero
Ghanaian international and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo suffered a horrific tackle from Cristian Romero during his side's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
It was Semenyo’s third start of the 2023/24 season, having already scored one for the Cherries against Liverpool on Saturday, August, 19.
Semenyo was handed a starting berth by Coach Andoni Iraola but he was substituted for David Brooks in the 73rd minute after a bad challenge on him.
In a video chanced on by GhanaWeb, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero tackled him from behind in a dangerous manner but had the final touch of the ball.
Reaction to the viral tackle has been diverse as some have commended Romero for the tackle while others opposed it, saying he did serve a booking for that career-threatening challenge on Semenyo.
Watch the video below:
This is disgraceful pic.twitter.com/PdgAj0CGkY— Max. ✍???? (@AFCMax9) August 26, 2023
