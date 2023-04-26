Watch the impressive ball juggling skills of 62-year-old Kotoko legend Opoku Nti

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti rewound the clock to his heydays and showed off his freestyling skills.

Opoku Nti in his prime was known as the lord of the green turf. He was a superb footballer who chalked many successes with both Asante Kotoko and the Ghana National team.



In a video posted by Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Kotoko legend showed off his ball-joggling ability with his sweet left foot, depicting that he still has some football in him at age 62.



Samuel Opoku Nti played for Asante Kotoko between 1980 to 1985, winning a couple of Ghana Premier League titles.



His major success was helping the club to the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as CAF Champions in 1983.



He scored the only goal that decided the two-legged final against Egyptian giant AL Ahly.

For the Black Stars, Opoku Nti played a pivotal role in Ghana winning the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya. He scored two goals at the tournament finishing, just a goal behind top scorer and compatriot George Alhassan.



Watch Opoku Nti's ball joggling below







