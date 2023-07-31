Watch the incident between Andre Onana and Harry Maguire that has divided Man United fans

Manchester United's new goalkeeper, Andre Onana screamed at defender Harry Maguire after the centre-back made a mistake during their 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on July 21, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium.

Maguire gave the ball away which almost led to a goal but Onana made the save before the rebound from Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko went out for a goal kick.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Cameroonian furiously rushed to Maguire and shouted at him for giving the ball away cheaply.



Some fans believe the club lacked a goalkeeper that exert such authority and thus lauded Onana's act, while others have opposed and condemned it.



Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Man United before Donyell Malen hit a brace to hand Dortmund the lead at halftime.



Antony leveled the score in the early minutes of the second half but Moukoko's 74th minutes strike restore the lead for Dortmund who held on to win the pre-season friendly.

After conceding three goals, Andre Onana, who joined United in the current window, has now conceded five goals in two games.



EE/KPE