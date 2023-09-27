Watch the luxurious cars of Chelsea players as they leave training

It was an array of luxurious cars when Chelsea players drove out of training on Tuesday, September 26.
In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, flashy cars ranging from Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini SVJ, Jeep, Chrysler among others were on display as they drove off from the Cobham Training Ground.
Newly-signed players including Moises Caicedo, Nicholas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Robert Sanchez were all spotted cursing in their luxurious rides.
Chelsea ranks 14th in the Premier League with just one win from their first six games, having drawn two and lost three.
Despite their poor start, Coach Mauricio Pochettino said his project with the London-based club will succeed with time, adding that the team is doing better but lacks the most crucial thing in football which is scoring.
Watch the video below:
Chelsea players leaving training with their monster cars ????pic.twitter.com/em3pjaiNUY— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023
LSN/KPE
