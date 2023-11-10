Watch the mercurial dance moves of Agyemang-Badu's wife at their traditional wedding ceremony

The wife of ex-Ghanaian football star, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu took the dancefloor to display her mercurial dance moves at their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, November 11, 2023.

Regitta Affua Arthur who happens to be the bride, was by far the happiest person at the traditional wedding ceremony and did not hide it as she danced her heart out during her introduction to the public.



Regitta exhibited some exhilarating dance moves much to the delight of his husband, Agyemang Badu and their guests.



The traditional wedding was held at a discreet location inside Spintex in Accra and was attended by family and friends.



The colourful ceremony witnessed the display of a fleet of luxurious cars which accompanied the former Black Stars midfielder to the event grounds.



Ex-Black Stars players like Kwadwo Asamoah, and Jerry Akaminko were among some of the celebrities who graced the event.



Agyemang Badu who is a member of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club had some colleagues lining up their exotic cars to glitter the ceremony.

Agyemang Badu is known for his skilful and commanding presence on the football field and has represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He scored the final goal for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup.



Watch video below







