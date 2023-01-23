Watch the moment Dreams FC players boycotted the FA Cup match against Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC's first victory over Hearts of Oak was characterized by bizarre scenes in the final minutes of the game after officials of the away team ordered their players to boycott the match over a penalty retake.

The Dawu-based club's qualification to the MTN FA Cup round of 16 stage was threatened in the final minutes of the game after a penalty was awarded to Accra Hearts of Oak following Ishmael's reckless tackle on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in the 97th minute.



Samuel Inkoom was ready to take the kick, but Benjamin Yorke approached him to pass on the responsibility to him, and he missed.



Fortunately, goalkeeper Augustine Koomson stepped off his line before making the save, and a replay was ordered, which eventually led to the Dreams FC players boycotting the game for close to three minutes.



The Dreams FC players returned upon the instructions of their coach, Karim Zito, and Koomson saved the retaken penalty that was taken by Samuel Inkoom.

Dreams FC have not dashed Accra Hearts of Oak's hopes of winning the MTN FA Cup on three consecutive occasions.



Watch the incident in the video below from the 6th minute:



