Watch the moment Randy Abbey, others embraced Kurt Okraku after he won GFA Elections

Dr Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association was one of the people who stood up to applaud and embrace Kurt Okraku after he was re-elected president of the Ghana Football Association.

A GhanaWeb video captures the moment when the Electoral Commission officers at the GFA Extraordinary Congress in Tamale announced Kurt Okraku as the leader of the Ghanaian football industry for the next four years.



In the video, Kurt Okraku surprisingly looked calm and urged his supporters to tone down with the celebrations.



Instead, he went around to shake hands and embrace some of the delegates who decisions have made him GFA president for the second time.



Dr Randy Abbey who is also seeking re-lection as Executive Council member was one of the first persons to applaud Kurt Okraku over his latest feat.



Kurt Okraku polled 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.



Okraku garnered the majority of YES votes in his re-election bid, with only two delegates voting against his re-election.

The newly elected GFA administration will serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.



JNA/KPE