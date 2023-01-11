Watch the mysterious goal kick which was awarded as a goal in the Nigerian league

Some football fans on social media have been left in shock after a mysterious goal kick ended up being awarded as a goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The match, which was the season opener, saw Bendel Insurance earn a 2-0 away victory against former champions Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.



The controversial goal that was awarded to Bendel Insurance started from a counterattack that saw Divine Nwachukwu set up his teammate Imade Osehenkhoe to score the mysterious first goal.



Imade Osehenkhoe blasted the shot into the nets, but the ball went out as if to say it was a goal kick.



However, the referee who was close to the scene awarded a goal, much to the dismay of Akwa United players.



Upon careful assessment, match officials noticed that the shot indeed tore the nets before making its way out of the field.

The playback of the goal also proved that the shot went through the nets before heading out.



Ismeal Sarki went ahead to score the second goal in the game for Bendel Insurance as they bagged their first three points in the match.



JNA/BOG