Watch the newly built Christian Atsu school located at Senya Bereku

Christian Atsu's school

The Christian Atsu Educational Centre was joyously inaugurated in Senya Bereku, located in Ghana's Central Region.

This significant milestone marked the fulfillment of the late Ghanaian football player's dream to establish an orphanage school, five months after his untimely passing.



On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Christian Atsu Educational Centre was officially commissioned, symbolizing the realization of Atsu's vision to provide education and support to orphaned children, ensuring a lasting legacy in his honor.



Christian Atsu tragically lost his life during the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in February. His passing raised concerns regarding the completion of the school, which he had been personally financing for the Becky's Foundation.



The construction of the nine-unit classroom block, constituting the Christian Atsu Educational Centre, required an estimated £40,000. Despite Atsu's inability to witness its completion, the generous contributions from fans of Newcastle United, Chelsea FC, and Everton played a pivotal role in bringing the project to fruition.



Chelsea FC played an instrumental part by auctioning jerseys worn by their players, with the proceeds significantly contributing to the school's completion.

These funds were directed through Arms Around the Child; a charity organization for which Atsu served as an ambassador.



The commissioning of the Christian Atsu Educational Centre stood as a testament to Atsu's unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of orphaned children through education. His legacy will continue to inspire and impact the community for years to come.



Watch video below







JNA/WA