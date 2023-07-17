Watch the official unveiling of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi

Thousands of Inter Miami CF fans thronged to the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, July 16 to witness the official unveiling of Argentine star Lionel Andres Messi who will wear jersey No.10 for the Herons.

The seven-time world player of the year signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that runs the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, following his departure from Paris Saint-German at the end of the 2022/23 season.



Messi was linked with a return to his former club Barcelona, as well as with a big-money move to Saud Professional League club Al-Hilal, but his eventual decision to sign for Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami was communicated to Barcelona president Joan Laporta by 5 June 2023, as Barcelona were unable to sign him due to financial constraints.



"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home”, Messi told Inter Miami media.



The 36-year-old Argentine has also lifted dozens of team trophies to this point in his career. Notably, Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and one Trophée des Champions.



On the international stage, Messi guided Argentina to the 2021 CONMEBOL Copa América title and 2022CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

Lionel played the majority of his club career with FC Barcelona, coming through the youth ranks and going on to feature for the senior team across 17 seasons.



The legendary playmaker made 780 appearances for the team, scoring 672 goals and registering 291 assists in the process.



