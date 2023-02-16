0
Menu
Sports

Watch the progress of work on Hearts of Oak's new secretariat

Hearts Of Oak Secretariat Fm661g2XgAAK7hg.jfif Work done so far and art work of the new secretariat

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Construction of Accra Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern secretariat is taking shape nearly a year after the old building was pulled down.

Accra Hearts of Oak in May 2022 demolished the old Phobia house at their Asylum Down complex to pave way for a new club secretariat.

After nine months of construction, Hearts of Oak have raised the building to its expected 4-storey with four supporting pillars mounted.

The club has also managed to roof the building with only a few touches left to complete the building.

When completed the new Hearts of Oak secretariat will boast of a commercial store as well as offices for the management of the club as well as a conference hall

Meanwhile, work is progressing at the Pobiman Complex which is the training and team house for Hearts of Oak's team.

The Pobiman Complex, when completed, will house a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, locker, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Related Articles: