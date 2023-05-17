Watch the progress of work on Hearts of Oak's new secretariat as it nears completion

Hearts of Oak building

The construction of Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern secretariat is getting to its final stages of completion.

The old edifice was knocked down in May 2022 to make way for the new four-storey at Asylum Down in Accra.



After one year of ongoing construction, window frames, plastering and some wiring works of the office have been done.



Also, major parts of both inner and outer tiling works have been completed with a few touches including painting left to be done.

Set to be completed soon, the secretariat will boast of a commercial store as well as offices for management of the club and a conference hall.



LSN/KPE