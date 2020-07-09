Sports News

Watch the rapid progress of works on Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Project

Hearts of Oak project at Pobiman

The much-talked-about Hearts of Oak academy project at Pobiman is swiftly taking shape just one week after its commencement.

Last month, the Phobians announced that local contractor K.A Estate will begin the Pobiman Project in early July in which they did.



The Pobiman Project which had stalled for almost sometime now has finally taken off with grounds work.



The project would include multi-purpose facilities that would house players, gymnasium, swimming pool, multiple playing fields, and other facilities.

K.A Estate Limited are expected to complete their work on the project in the next 90 days.





