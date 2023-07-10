Watch the reactions of Asamoah Gyan, Diouf, Adebayor to Morocco's massive football infrastructure

African football legends Asamoah Gyan and Elhadji Diouf have tasked the handlers of football in their respective countries to emulate the good work of Morocco and invest prudently in football development in their countries

Asamoah Gyan and Elhadji Diouf linked up with other African legends in Morocco for a friendly match at the King Mohammed VI Sports Complex.



Ahead of the game, Gyan who recently hanged his boots turned himself into a journalist and engage some of the legends on their views about the massive sporting infrastructure development ongoing in Morocco and how other African countries can learn from them.



When Diouf took his turn, he bemoaned the lack of such world-class facilities in Ghana and Senegal.



According to him, it is untenable that the two countries cannot boast of such facilities despite their rich football culture.



“It’s a show of ambition and I think countries like Senegal and Ghana cannot have facilities like this despite their rich history. You cannot have legends like us and not have good facilities. That’s how you make legends like us”, he said.



On his part, Asamoah Gyan expressed his impression of humongous infrastructure development and charged the officials in Ghana to rise up.

“We have to wake up, Morocco is doing something, and it's incredible”, Gyan said.



Gyan who is the leading goal-scorer in the history of the Black Stars confirmed his retirement from the game on June 22, 2023.



“It's a difficult stage in any player's career, a moment that all footballers dread. But when nature takes over, a little voice starts ringing in your ears... +It's time..." he told a press conference in Accra.



"I heard that voice very clearly, and I succumbed to it: it's time," continued Ghana's all-time top scorer, with 51 international goals to his name and a career spanning more than 20 years. "It's time to put away the shirt and shoes because I'm officially retiring from active football.







KPE