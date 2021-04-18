Watch the 'ridiculous' penalty referee Ganiu awarded against Accra Lions

Ghanaian referee Abdul Karim Ganiu robbed Accra Lions FC of a deserving win after awarding a very dubious penalty to Accra City Stars FC in a Division One League game played on Saturday at the Teshie Military Base park.

Accra Lions FC were on the verge of a 1-0 victory when referee Ganiu handed City Stars a penalty which was eventually converted to end the game 1-1.



Defender Joseph Addo handed Accra Lions FC the lead with a 40-yard thunderous strike in the first half.



The visitors doubled their lead through a goal scored by Rauf Salifu in the second half but referee Ganiu rejected it citing an infringement in the process of scoring.



However, minutes later, referee Ganiu handed City Stars a penalty to the uttermost surprise of the players and spectators who included military officers.



The referee made the penalty call after the ball was floated into the penalty box. Without any contact or tackle, Abdul Karim Ganiu awarded a penalty to the home team who scored to level up.

Tempers flared after the penalty decision but it took the intervention of security officers at post to restore calm and prevent supporters from throwing missiles onto the pitch.



Accra Lions FC needed the win to extend their league at the top of the table but the draw leaves them in a very tight position. Many have wondered who influenced the referee to witch hunt the league leaders.



Videos of the replay which has gone viral have seen many football fanatics call for the dismissal of the referee for denigrating the efforts Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restore trust in the domestic league.



Watch video below



