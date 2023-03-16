Watch the send-off party for Asafa Powell, wife after 10-day visit to Ghana

Friday, March 10, 2023, marked the 10th day of the visit of Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell and his wife to Ghana.

The popular Jamaican celebrity couple landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and were received by a delegation led by the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah



Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia visited a number of iconic places, met some influential people, and attended some special events in the country during their 10-day visit.



Before leaving the country, Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia spent time with children in some basic schools where a 100-meter race was tagged to honour him as a legend of the sport.



The night of their final day in Ghana was filled with a lot of fanfare as a surprise party was organized for them at a "coded" location in Accra with a banner of the couple mounted at the entrance.

Because Asafa Powell is a Jamaican national, reggae music dominated the playlist at his send-off party.



Asafa Powell and Alyshia also joined patrons on the dancefloor as they showcased their dancing moves to climax the night.



Watch the send-off Party for Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia in the video below:



