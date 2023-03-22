Watch the state of Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Angola clash

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is in good condition and ready to host Ghana's game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In an attempt to improve the condition of the stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tie, the venue which is often used by Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko has not hosted a game in the last two weeks.



The Black Stars have trained twice on the pitch with Angola set to train on Wednesday evening before the game tomorrow.



Ghana and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two matches.



The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 3-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.

The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time.



Watch the video below







EE/KPE