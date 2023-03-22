0
Menu
Sports

Watch the state of Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Angola clash

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is in good condition and ready to host Ghana's game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In an attempt to improve the condition of the stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tie, the venue which is often used by Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko has not hosted a game in the last two weeks.

The Black Stars have trained twice on the pitch with Angola set to train on Wednesday evening before the game tomorrow.

Ghana and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two matches.

The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 3-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.

The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time.

Watch the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: