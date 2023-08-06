Watch the towering header from Jeffrey Schlupp in Crystal Palace win over Olympique Lyonnais in pe-season

Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp wrapped up preparation ahead of the new season with a goal for Crystal Palace in their pre-season game against French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

Schlupp opened the scoring before the break with a strong header from an Eberechi Eze cross.



The Eagles doubled their lead after the break after Osdonne Edouard pounced a poor clearance.



Compatriot Jordan Ayew also played a role in the game and both players are expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign.



Schlup has been an integral member of the team since joining from former English champions Leicester City.

Watch the video below:



