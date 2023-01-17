Watch the two controversial penalties awarded to Bibiani Goldstars against Kotoko

One of the decisions that went against Kotoko

Two penalties were awarded against Asante Kotoko in their away game against Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko broke the deadlock through Steven Mukwala but saw their lead cancelled after referee Franklin Akumatey was awarded a very contentious penalty.



The referee pointed to the spot after a cross was sent into the Kotoko box and in a scramble for the ball, the referee whistled for the penalty after a Goldstars player missed an opportunity at goal.



Goldstars forward, Ibrahim Laar stepped up to take the kick but Frederick Asare made a good save to deny him only for Yahaya Adraman to score from a rebound.



With minutes to end the game, referee Franklin Akumatey awarded another penalty to the home team when Charles Gyamfi tried to force his way through two defenders and went down in the box without picking up the pass.



The penalty infuriated Kotoko fans who had travelled to watch the game but again goalkeeper Frederick Asare pulled another fine save to deny the hosts a lead.

After the game, Kotoko fans and other football fans took to social media to register their frustrations over poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League.



Watch the video below







JNA/SARA