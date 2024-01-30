Sports

Watch the wild celebration in Ivory Coast after victory over Senegal

Tue, 30 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivory Coast was filled with a joyous celebration after the host nation eliminated reigning champions Senegal in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The principal cities, Yammousokro and Abidjan were flooded with the orange colour as the fans celebrated their incredible upset.

An unnamed journalist was spotted in a viral video, shirtless and dancing in the media box while the players had the best time of their lives, celebrating their effort.

Ivory Coast stunned Senegal in the latest shocker instalment at the tournament this year.

Habib Diallo gave the Taranga Lions an early lead but a late penalty goal by Frank Kessie sent the game to extra-time.

After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.

The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.

