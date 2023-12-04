Watch trending video of Thomas Partey dressed like American rapper 50 Cent

Black Stars deputy midfielder, Thomas Partey, is trending on social media after dressing like American rapper 50 Cent.

Partey was dressed in baggy pants, a Chicago Bulls jersey with a white inner shirt, a Timberland, and a Cap in a Snapchat video. He captioned the video 50 Cedis implying that he is the Ghanaian version of the American rapper.



The dressing is an iconic style attributed to 50 Cent, who popularised it globally.



From the video, Partey was with his pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson as they went clubbing.



Thomas Partey is currently nursing an injury. He has been out of action since October due to a muscle injury. He has featured for Arsenal in a 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, other reports claim Arsenal are looking to offload the Ghanaian in January 2023 due to his injury situation.







EE/NOQ