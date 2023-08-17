Watch video of 42-year-old John Paintsil training intensively at the gym

Ex-Ghanaian footballer, John Paintsil

At 42 years old, retired Ghanaian footballer John Paintsil continues to defy age by keeping fit at the gym.

The ex-Black Stars player posted a video of himself working out at the gym like an active player and stated that "keeping fit is everyone's business."



The former defender had a great career playing for clubs like West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City.



Paintsil, who amassed over 90 caps for the Ghanaian national team, remains dedicated to staying in shape even after retiring from professional football.



John Paintsil has showcased that staying active and healthy has no age limits.

Watch video below





JNA/KPE