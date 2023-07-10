0
Watch video of Alhaji Grusah opposing GFA's decision to suspend Ashgold

Alhaji Karim Grusah 78 Alhaji Karim Grusah

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah tried unsuccessfully to block the suspension of AshantiGold SC at the Ghana Football Association (GFA)29th Ordinary Congress.

The Congress agreed to uphold the suspension of AshantiGold during the session on Monday, July 10.

67 members voted in favour of the continuous suspension of the Obuasi-based club, with 17 voting against it.

This decision means that Miners will not be able to participate in footballing activities in the country.

However, before the decision could be reached, Alhaji Grusah countered the motion to suspend the Obuasi-based club.

Alhaji Grunsah in his submission said, “I will counter the motion, Ashgold should be back thank you.”

AshantiGold's suspension was executed by the GFA under Article 17(1) of its statutes following approval by majority of the congress members.

The Miners have been out of active Football after getting handcuffed in a match-fixing scandal involving Inter Allies FC which was played on Saturday, July 21, 2021 t the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they won 7-0.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
