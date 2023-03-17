Watch video of Ernest Asante's goal for Doxa in win over Karmiotissa

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Asante, played a crucial role in securing Doxa's 2-0 win over Karmiotissa in the Cyprus Premier League on Thursday. The match took place at Makario Stadium, and it saw Doxa climb to 11th place on the league table.

The game began with a controversial penalty decision that went in favor of Doxa. Berat Sadik, a 36-year-old forward, scored from the spot to give Doxa an early lead in the 11th minute. The decision came after a Video Assistant Referee review that saw the officials award the penalty.



Shortly after, Ernest Asante scored a brilliant goal to double Doxa's lead. He received a loose pass at the edge of the box and fired the ball into the back of the net with precision, securing the victory for his team.



This win is a significant boost for Doxa, taking them three points away from the drop zone. Asante's performance has been impressive this season, featuring in 12 games and scoring three times.

Watch highlights of the game below:



