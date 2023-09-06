Watch video of Kumasi fans booing Black Stars after Tuesday's training

Some fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium booed the Black Stars after their late afternoon training session on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

According to multiple reports, some fans took the unpleasant route to express their anger after the authorities barred them and the media from watching the team's training.



In a video shared by reporter Clinton Eleto, some fans were heard booing the team as the bus exited the stadium after the training.



Despite the hitch, the Black Stars held a successful session as they look to close their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a strong note.



They are expected to hold their final training on Wednesday, where the media and the fans would be allowed to watch.



The team will take on Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in their last game of the qualifying round.



Ghana, who are unbeaten, lead Group E with 9 points. The Black Stars need to avoid a defeat to secure their qualification for the AFCON.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch some Kumasi fans boo Black Stars via the video below







