0
Menu
Sports

Watch video of Rema having fun with Barcelona players after his concert in Spain

Video Archive
Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor, known by his stage name Rema was spotted shooting a video with Barcelona players after his show in Spain on June 1, 2023.

Rema was initially at the team's training ground prior to his concert, where he was gifted a signed shirt.

In a snippet of the video shoot that surfaced after the concert, the Afrobeat singer was seen wearing Barcelona defender, Alejandro Balde's shirt while shooting a video with some of the players who attended his show.

Ousmane Dembele, Asumani Fati, and Balde were all spotted in the video as they had fun backstage.

Rema is currently on a world tour after releasing his ‘Rave & Roses Ultra’ album in May 2023.

He currently has the best-selling Afrobeat song, Calm Down, which has spent many

weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs, peaking at number four.

The song has recorded over a billion streams on all digital platforms combined. It has been certified 13x Platinum in India (1.56 million sales).

It is eligible for 15x Platinum in India with 1.8 million sales.

Watch Rema's video shoot with Barcelona players below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe