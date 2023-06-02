Watch video of Rema having fun with Barcelona players after his concert in Spain

Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor, known by his stage name Rema was spotted shooting a video with Barcelona players after his show in Spain on June 1, 2023.

Rema was initially at the team's training ground prior to his concert, where he was gifted a signed shirt.



In a snippet of the video shoot that surfaced after the concert, the Afrobeat singer was seen wearing Barcelona defender, Alejandro Balde's shirt while shooting a video with some of the players who attended his show.



Ousmane Dembele, Asumani Fati, and Balde were all spotted in the video as they had fun backstage.



Rema is currently on a world tour after releasing his ‘Rave & Roses Ultra’ album in May 2023.



He currently has the best-selling Afrobeat song, Calm Down, which has spent many



weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs, peaking at number four.

The song has recorded over a billion streams on all digital platforms combined. It has been certified 13x Platinum in India (1.56 million sales).



It is eligible for 15x Platinum in India with 1.8 million sales.



Watch Rema's video shoot with Barcelona players below







